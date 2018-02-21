Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Specs, Release Date: Tablet Reveals Features in Benchmark Testing

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Samsung may be dominating the Android sphere right now with its flagship smartphones, but the company also has plans for the tablet department with details of the so-called Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 leaked.

The device recently popped up on GFXBench for a benchmark test, showing off some of its key specs and features. The results show that Samsung does not seem keen on bringing the latest and greatest in its tablets.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor as the graphics processing unit (GPU) for the device was listed as Adreno 540. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 uses the said graphics processor while the newest chipset from the manufacturer, the Snapdragon 845, packs the newer Adreno 630.

Samsung actually has dibs on the first batch of Snapdragon 845 that Qualcomm produced, but it appears that none of that will find their way to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4. Instead, the next-generation processor will be used on the handset's upcoming smartphone flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

That being said, it looks like Samsung is not pressured to catch up with its tablets. After all, the 2017 version of the tablet also used a processor from 2016.

More on the specs, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 will offer up 4 gigabytes (GB) of random access memory (RAM), which is the same amount its Snapdragon 820-powered predecessor had. The storage, however, was doubled to 64 GB.

The tablet will come with a 10.5-inch display that boasts a pixel resolution of 2560 x 1600. A 12-megapixel (MP) and 8 MP camera combo will take care of the imaging side. It will be shipped with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is expected to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) next week, much like the previous model was released at the same event last year.