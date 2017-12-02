(Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji) The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2016.

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy W2018 was recently unveiled at an event in China.

Apart from its remarkable specs, making the flip phone extra special is that is serves as the decade anniversary offering of the W-series.

For those unfamiliar with the W-series, it is basically is on par, if not slightly above, Samsung's most popular offerings — the S and Note family.

During its launch, the Samsung Galaxy W2018's imaging department was without doubt the star of the show.

The 12 MP camera on the back boasts an aperture of f/1.5, which means that users will get to capture amazing and sharp photos even in low-light conditions — something that not many flagships perfect.

As a quirky bonus, the Samsung Galaxy W2018's primary shooter can also switch to the f/2.4 aperture and then go back to the f/1.5. There are no other aperture ratings to switch to.

On the front, the flip phone sports a 5 MP camera, which can also access the same aperture ratings. Like the back snapper, the secondary shooter can sense when there's enough light or not to determine which aperture will produce the better image for the user based on the lighting conditions.

As for the rest of the specs, the Samsung Galaxy W2018 will come with a pair of 4.2-inch full high-definition super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) displays and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) with either 64 GB or 256 GB storage.

The clamshell smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor in tow, a USB-C port, a dedicated Bixby button with the 2,900 mAh battery keeping the lights on.

With regard to the design, the Samsung Galaxy W2018 uses a zinc alloy biaxial hinge to connect the two screens together. It dons a metal and glass body with Gorilla Glass protecting the back panel. When folded, it measures 15.9mm.

Buyers of the flip phone will get to enjoy concierge services at airport and railway stations in addition to free software fixes, phone cleaning and disinfection and discounted screen replacements.

The Samsung Galaxy W2018 will be released in China first. There is no word yet on the price and which markets will get it after.