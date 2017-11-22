Samsung Galaxy X Foldable Phone Confirmed Accidentally?

Reuters/Noor Khamis Samsung will reportedly release the Galaxy X in 2019.

After several months of rumors and speculations, Samsung may have inadvertently confirmed one of its upcoming phones.

According to a report from Independent, the Korean tech giant accidentally confirmed the Galaxy X by publishing a support page for the product. The device, which offers flexibility through its foldable nature, was seen by MobielKopen in a page on Samsungs' official website.

The page, which has already been taken down by Samsung, did not reveal any details on the smartphone's specifications. The page, however, was more than enough reason for observers to believe that the Galaxy X is indeed true, and will likely come out sometime next year. Moreover, the page also showed the code SM-G888N0, which a report from Forbes notes that the device may likely be released in South Korea.

Meanwhile, the Evening Standard noted that Samsung has already shown demos of flexible OLED screen during trade shows in the past. Furthermore, the company also went on to patent a folding design for smartphones recently.

With the New Year fast approaching, the Galaxy X's supposed support page further fueled rumors that the device could be formally revealed during the Consumers Electronics Show in January, the report added.

As for Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone for 2018, Forbes reported that the Galaxy S9 will likely feature similar key elements found on the Galaxy S8. Leaked CAD drawings that were alleged to be of the Galaxy S9 showed the device retaining its near bezel-free design and a physical Home button gone. Moreover, the fingerprint sensor will likely be placed at the back, specifically right below the camera.

The camera, on the other hand, will feature a dual lens setup patterned after the lens/sensor setup of the Galaxy Note 8. Other features that are expected in the next flagship smartphone include the Bixby button and the Infinity Display, which is the main highlight of the Galaxy S8 and S9+.