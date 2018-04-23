Wikimedia Commons/Raysonho/Open Grid Scheduler/Grid Engine Samsung Experience Store at Toronto Eaton Centre

Samsung has been working on a foldable phone dubbed as the Galaxy X for a while now, with new details recently coming to light about the design.

The South Korean publication The Bell is claiming that the foldable device will come with three 3.5-inch OLED panels — two of which make up the screen that users will use to interact with the device when it is unfolded.

The third screen will be on the outside, so that when the Samsung Galaxy X is folded, it will serve as the information ticker in the same vein as those good old flip phones that have a tiny screen that displays the time and date as well as the signal and battery status. This time, though, the panel will be much bigger and possibly more interactive.

A prototype for the outward folding smartphone was apparently developed by Samsung, although the tech giant has reportedly yet to settle on the final design of its foldable offering.

Previous reports suggested that the Samsung Galaxy X will be designed to fold outward instead of inward as the abovementioned publication claims, which puts the authenticity of the report in question.

Android Headlines believes that the report might either be way off base or that the sources that the site spoke to that claim to be familiar with the development are talking about an entirely separate device.

After all, Samsung is also looking to release a clamshell type smartphone that folds inward. This product is supposed to be released at a much later date since there will be more manufacturing kinks to iron out for it.

Either way, the design is a far cry from what users first envisioned the Samsung Galaxy X would be. The expectation is that it will be made up of just one screen that will be bendable.

Unfortunately, manufacturers are years away from perfecting such design, so the foldable smartphones that users can expect to see in the near future will likely be sporting multiple screens connected by hinges like the ones found on the Surface 2-in-1 devices by Microsoft.

The Samsung Galaxy X is supposed to be the first truly foldable smartphone to hit the market. However, Huawei is beating the company to it, releasing one as early as this November.

The company does not mind, though, since their goal is to make sure that their foldable smartphone will only be released if they deem it more than just a gimmick.

In related news, there emerged some confusion about the Samsung Galaxy X, which is being reported as a potential name for the next iteration in the Samsung S-series as well.

The next-generation model is currently being dubbed as the Samsung Galaxy S10, but there are rumors going around that the tech giant will be adopting a new naming scheme that will not only refresh the line but also take a shot at its biggest competitor Apple, which calls its current-gen iPhone offerings by the same "X" name.

There is no word yet on what Samsung will decide call its next S-series offering, but at the moment, the Samsung Galaxy X has been attached to the foldable smartphone from the get-go.