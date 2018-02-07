Samsung Integrates Dual Lens Camera Into Low-Cost Smartphones

Reuters/Dado Ruvic Samsung has been reputable for their technological innovations and developments.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has introduced a new dual camera solution through ISOCELL, an advanced technology that supports light sensitivity and color fidelity using dual image sensors.

"Dual cameras are delivering new and exciting photo-taking experiences on mobile devices," Samsung Electronics System LSI marketing vice president Ben K. Hur told Samsung Newsroom on Feb. 6.

A dual camera smartphone has a primary and a secondary camera on the rear to ensure quality photos and to capture various light information. Some of the benefits of a dual lens camera are clarity, faster focus and refocus, and better zooming and depth features.

According to GSM Arena, Samsung decided to focus their ISOCELL technology on refocusing and low-light shooting. However, no dual lens camera can do both to date. Even so, Samsung is optimistic that they would be able to develop their hardware.

The multinational electronics company has expressed their desire to integrate dual camera setups into even low-cost smartphones.

"Samsung's total solution for ISOCELL Dual will make our customers' product development process easier, allowing them to bring the most optimized dual camera features to a wider range of consumers," added Hur.

So far, Samsung has brought a couple combinations of dual lens cameras. One set has a 13-megapixel (MP) and 5 (MP) set of image sensors. The other has two 8 (MP) sensors which are ideal for low-light shooting. According to the SamMobile website, the company is to offer more combinations in the future.

As for the dual lens camera being integrated into low-cost smartphones, online mobile communities are looking forward to seeing it later this year. With Samsung already launching Samsung Galaxy J7+ with a dual camera setup last year, it is quite safe to assume that the company is developing their technology fast.

Samsung Galaxy J7+ is the first non-premium smartphone to have a dual camera setup feature. It had already included 13 MP and 5 MP image sensors.