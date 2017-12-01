Samsung Launches the Galaxy S8+ SMARTgirl Limited Edition Smartphone in Spain

Samsung Spain A promotional image of the Samsung Galaxy S8 SMARTgirl Limited Edition smartphone.

Following the announcement of the Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red variant in South Korea, Samsung made sure that its Spanish division will not be left behind.

The tech giant launched the Galaxy S8+ SMARTgirl Limited Edition Smartphone earlier this week. The smartphone, which was revealed on the company's Spanish website, is bundled in Rose Pink color plus a special casing that is engraved with Swarovski.

According to the product's official description, the device's camera features Smart Auto Focus, which allows it to recognize faces "so whether you use your arm or stick-selfie, everyone in the photo will be focused." Moreover, it also comes with an "improved multiframe image processing" that translates to selfies that are "sharp and clear."

Like the regular Galaxy S8+ model in the U.S., the Galaxy S8+ SMARTgirl Limited Edition also sports the huge Infinity Display that has made Samsung's flagship smartphone an instant hit. In addition, it still comes with the other staple features of the regular version, such as the 12-megapixel DualPixel camera, the iris scanner, and the Exynos 8895 chipset, among others.

Meanwhile, GSM Arena noted that the smartphone was introduced by Paula Echevarria, a Spanish model and actress. With only 7,000 units of the Galaxy S8+ SMARTgirl Limited Edition slated to be sold, fans should move quickly and order the bundle via the Samsung official website, or through the Orange center in Madrid.

The device is priced at €949.

In other Samsung news, the upcoming Galaxy S9 will reportedly feature a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. This will give the device a near bezel-less look, similar to that of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and the Essential Phone. The Indian Express said that should Samsung push through with the design, their decision is likely motivated by their goal of keeping in step with its competitors, if not go ahead of them.

In addition, tipster Evan Blass said that a source shared to him that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will both be revealed during the Consumer Electronics Show (ECS) in Las Vegas next month.