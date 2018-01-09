Samsung Notebook 9 Pen, a Next-Gen Laplet by the Galaxy Maker, Arrives

(Photo: Samsung) The Samsung Notebook 9 Pen.

Samsung's latest Galaxy and laptop fusion called Samsung Notebook 9 Pen has been officially unveiled and early reviews suggest it might be the best attempt by the tech titan yet.

Revealed ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the Samsung Notebook 9 Pen is no Samsung Galaxy S8 when it comes to the design.

Unlike the South Korean tech giant's latest premium mobile offerings, the new Notebook is not a stunner or a looker. The good looks were the compromise for Samsung to keep the build light with the Metal-12 magnesium alloy (it is only at 2.2 pounds).

Despite the lightweight build, the Samsung Notebook 9 Pen packs quite the power. Under its hood is an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor and up to 16 GB of random-access memory (RAM) with an Intel HD Graphics processor helping out. It has up to 512 GB of storage.

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pen comes with a 39Wh battery, which should make for a decent battery life. There is a fingerprint sensor thrown in there as well.

As its name suggests, the main attraction in the Samsung Notebook 9 Pen is none other than the S Pen stylus. It is the same one shipped with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which means that users can take advantage of a litany of pressure sensitivity levels, tilt detection and quick access to certain apps via Air Command.

Samsung says that the Samsung Notebook 9 Pen is tailored to the needs of artists. With its 4,096 pressure levels, 0.7mm nib, and 13.3-inch Full high-definition (HD) display that can rotate at 360 degree to enable tablet mode, sketching will be easy.

While the device might be marketed as the tool for the creative ones, Engadget believes that the Samsung Notebook 9 Pen is a must-have for students as well as it makes jotting down notes and recording lectures a much simpler affair.

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pen is expected to be available in the United States in the first quarter of 2018. There is no word on the European and United Kingdom launch yet as well as the pricing.