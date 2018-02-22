Samsung Notebook 9 Series Release Date, Specs: Two New Upgraded PCs Now Available

Samsung A preview of the upcoming Samsung Notebook 9 Pen

Samsung recently released two upgraded versions of its Notebook 9 PC series into the market.

As of this writing, the 2018 versions of the standard Notebook 9 and its S Pen-supported variant can be ordered via Amazon.com, Samsung confirmed in a news release.

The Notebook 9 Pen, which was described by Samsung as a "lightweight" convertible computer, is available in a 13-inch model. As the name suggests, its main advantage over the standard 2018 Notebook 9 is its compatibility with the S Pen -- the same stylus used on Galaxy Note smartphones.

Meanwhile, the standard Notebook 9 is available in 13-inch and 15-inch models. Like the Notebook 9 Pen, it was designed with a Metal12 bodywork that used "premium magnesium alloy." Samsung explained that the Metal12 innovation allowed it to make the new Notebook 9 series easy to carry without sacrificing durability.

All 2018 Notebook 9 computers are powered by 8th-generation Intel Core chips. The Notebook 9 Pen, however, only comes with an i7 variant.

The standard 13-inch Notebook 9 has models with Core i5 and i7 that are priced $1,199.99 and $1,299.99, respectively. Meanwhile, its 15-inch variant only has a Core i7 processor also for $1,299.99. Buyers can also choose to upgrade its graphics processing unit to a 2 GB NVIDIA GeForce MX150 GDDR5 graphics card for an additional $200. But even without the GPU boost, all Notebook 9 laptops will support Full High-Definition in 1,920 x 1,080 resolution.

As previously reported, the difference that comes with varying prices lies in the processor and storage options. But in other aspects, all 2018 Notebook 9 laptops share the same specifications. They all have keyboards with backlight and fingerprint sensors for an added layer of security.

The devices will all debut the 75Wh Hexacell battery as well that - according to Samsung - will support fast charging and allows the laptops to stay in an always-on power mode to give its users faster access to the computer.