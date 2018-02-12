Samsung Patents A True Bezel-Less Design, Note 9 to Debut It?

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji Samsung Electronic's Galaxy S8 and S8 are displayed at its store in Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2017.

Samsung may have finally found a way to go fully bezel-less.

In a recently uncovered patent application with the World Intellectual Property Organization, the South Korean tech giant has put together a concept that will eliminate the need for a notch like the one on the iPhone X (which many users are not fond of) and keep the front panel a true all-screen.

The simple solution Samsung came up with is to put all the sensors behind the display. The fingerprint sensor will no longer be on the rear and will instead be located beneath the display to double as the home button. The front camera, proximity sensors, and the earpiece, which are usually the ones that require a little bezel on the device, will be placed under the display as well.

Of course, to make this work, the panel will have to be pressure-sensitive, which is not really an issue since this tech is available now. Apple used this type of OLED screens on its most recent smartphones.

The design should allow Samsung to shed all of the bezels on their smartphones and ultimately provide an immersive all-screen experience for users, which is something that manufacturers have been trying to achieve in their current flagships.

It is to be noted that ideas in a patent do not always make it into the final product, recent reports believe that this true all-screen design will be implemented on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 that should be launched later this year or its 2019 flagship, referred to at the moment as the Samsung Galaxy S10.

That being said, users should not expect a drastic design on the Samsung Galaxy S9, which will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) later this month.