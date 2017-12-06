Samsung Reveals Big News Pointing to Imminent Release of the Galaxy S9

Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji Samsung announced that is has started building its second generation processors for its devices slated for early 2018.

Talks as to when the big reveal of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9 have been swirling online as of late. Despite not having an officially announced date, a recent news update coming from the Korean tech company likely points that an imminent release of their new flagship smartphone for 2018 may truly be sooner than expected.

Samsung revealed that it has started with the production of its next-generation processor, which will be used in their devices early next year. The company's official statement confirmed that mass production of System-on-Chip (SoC) products using the second gen 10-nanometer FinFET process technology has already begun.

"We will be able to better serve our customers through the migration from 10LPE to 10LPP with improved performance and higher initial yield," said Ryan Lee, Samsung Electronics' vice president of Foundry Marketing. "Samsung with its long-living 10nm process strategy will continue to work on the evolution of 10nm technology down to 8LPP to offer customers distinct competitive advantages for a wide range of applications," Lee added.

Meanwhile, Express reported that a recent rumor suggested that the tech giant will have exclusive use of the new processors, at least at the start of 2018. Should Samsung use the new chips, there is a possibility that the company will employ different processors in their upcoming flagship products. It is also believed that Samsung will use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor in the upcoming Galaxy S9, the report added.

Apart from the new processors, Samsung also confirmed its newest manufacturing line located in Hwaseong, Sout Korea called S3, is geared to increase its production of their process technologies led by the 10nm.

In other news, the company launched last week the W2018 flip phone in China, which showcased a 12-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.5 as its main highlight. The phone's camera has the ability to switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4, depending on the available amount of light where the picture is being taken.

The phone was revealed in China where a growing market for flip phones is evident, according to The Indian Express.