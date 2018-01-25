Samsung Reveals New Series of Isocell Camera Sensors

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji Future Samsung smartphones will feature newly developed Isocell sensors.

Samsung recently revealed their upcoming Isocell-powered camera sensors.

In a new, dedicated product page, Samsung named four specific types of Isocell sensors -- Bright, Slim, Dual, and Fast -- each focused on certain areas of image processing on mobile devices.

The Isocell Bright, as the name suggests, will work best for photos taken in low-light environments. It features the Tetracell and Wide Dynamic Range technologies to improve the camera's response to lighting and to allow "multiple exposures" in one capture so users can have detailed photos regardless of the light conditions.

For consumers worldwide, one of the most appealing improvements in a new mobile device is its slimmer design. Because of this, smartphone makers are always compelled to come up with products that are handy without missing out on high-tech components. Samsung's solution to this is the Isocell Slim camera sensor that will only measure 0.9 micrometers.

In the past couple of years, dual-lens cameras have been the trend on many smartphone flagships. For Samsung, this innovation debuted on the Galaxy Note 8 that was released in 2017 and the company obviously plans to continue this development through the Isocell Dual. Samsung went as far as promising that the Isocell Dual would be able to produce "DSLR-like photos" through its features like optical zoom, low-light shooting, depth sensing and more.

Lastly, the South Korean electronics company will also release an Isocell series sensor that can provide a speedy and accurate autofocus. Officially called the Isocell Fast, this component promises to "identify the distance of fast-moving objects" even when the lighting is not abundant. Of all the mentioned products, this one will specifically enhance the way smartphone users take videos. Its 3-stack Fast Readout Sensor is expected to capture frames at high-speed without losing its Full High Definition quality.

Meanwhile, Samsung did not mention when the Isocell sensors would be released or what smartphone model will carry them. However, it would not be surprising to see these components at work in upcoming trade shows like the Mobile World Congress next month. Reports also speculate that the anticipated Galaxy S9 series might be the first model to benefit from these innovations.