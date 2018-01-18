Samsung Reveals Special Edition Galaxy Note 8 for the 2018 Olympic Games

Samsung is taking its role as an official Olympics partner one step further, as the company announced that they have designed a special edition Galaxy Note 8 just for the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games.

"Throughout our 20-year legacy as an Olympic partner, Samsung has showcased our support of the Olympic Movement by helping spread the Olympic Spirit and enhance connections through our latest technological innovations and immersive experiences," Younghee Lee, vice president of Samsung, said in a press release posted by the company on their news page last Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Samsung Samsung, the 2018 Olympics partner for wireless communications, unveiled the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition on Jan. 16, 2018.

The company is also giving out the special edition Galaxy Note 8 to all Olympics competitors as well as key staff members, about 4,000 all accounted for in the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games, according to The Verge.

"We're proud to provide the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition to all athletes in an effort to help them to stay connected, capture and share one of the most memorable moments of their lives," Lee added in his announcement.

The PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition Galaxy Note 8 comes as a white, glass-backed variant of the Galaxy Note 8, and it features the Olympics emblem under the Samsung brand in gold.

Inside, these special edition Note 8s are powered by the same hardware as the regular version, as well as the software running the devices. Samsung did customize the handsets to feature PyeongChang 2018 theme wallpapers, as well as a special case for athletes contending in the Paralympic Winter Games.

The company also confirmed that unlike their other special edition Olympics phones, this PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition Galaxy Note 8 will be strictly exclusive to Olympics athletes and selected staff. It won't be made available for sale later, unlike the earlier Olympic Edition Galaxy S7 Edge the company released for the 2016 Rio Games.