Samsung Reveals W2018, The Company's Luxury Flip Phone

Samsung official website A promotional image of the Samsung W2018 flip phone.

Recent reports have revealed that Samsung has finally unveiled the highly anticipated flip phone, which features top of the line dual display and high-end cameras that will allow users a wide range of capabilities. Known as the Samsung W2018, reports also indicate that the specs are on par with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8.

According to GizmoChina, the Samsung W2018 is the tenth-anniversary edition phone from the South Korean tech giant. It will feature a combination of metal and glass on its body and will come in two variants: Elegant Gold and Platinum. For navigation, the Samsung W2018 will showcase a D-pad and a numeric keypad. The company has also decided to amp up the specs for the display, as the frontal display feature a Super AMOLED 4.2-inch display, while the inner display features HD resolution. Both are protected by Gorilla Glass.

Further reports have also revealed that the Samsung W2018 will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset and 6 GB of RAM. The front-facing camera is equipped with 5-megapixels lens, while the rear camera showcases an industry first in the form of f/1.5 aperture 12-megapixels camera. It can switch to an f/2.4 aperture mode, which will allow users to snap high-quality photos in low light conditions. Considering the heavy specs, the Samsung W2018 will begin shipping with a 2,300mAh battery.

Samsung has also announced that they will be throwing in luxury deals that will allow users of the phone to have concierge help at airports and subways, free software tech support, and a hotline for VIPs. The Samsung W2018 will begin shipping with Android Nougat instead of Oreo and it will be available in China. No specific release date has been announced as of yet and the price remains to be a history. However, considering W2017's $3,000 price tag, the W2018 is expected to be even heftier and limited.