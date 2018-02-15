Samsung Stops Galaxy S8 Oreo Update Roll Out, Allegedly Starts Over With New Version

Samsung Galaxy S8 owners have been waiting for their turn to get the highly anticipated Android 8.0 Oreo update, and the company has come through by starting a roll-out last week. However, the company abruptly stopped the release for some reason, and have seemingly pulled out the update altogether.

Things started out well enough for the Android 8.0 Oreo update rollout for the Galaxy S8, as well as the Galaxy S8 Plus. The company has already started over-the-air updates for a few countries, including Turkey, Norway, India, and Belgium.

Google On Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, Google first announced the final release of Android 8.1 Oreo.

Samsung has also covered the United Arab Emirates, Germany, France, Poland and neighboring regions in the roll-out. The company has gone on to announce an upcoming roll-out in the Netherlands last week, as well.

At or after that point, something must have happened. Sam Mobile reported that they have received information that the roll-out has been halted by Samsung. The company has also not only stopped broadcasting the update, it has also pulled out the Android 8.0 firmware files off their server, as well.

That leaves the Galaxy S8 community in a half-updated state, with some of them running Oreo on their devices, apparently with little to no problems, and the rest stuck with Android Nougat.

While Sam Mobile has noted that Samsung has still to comment on the matter, Android Central reports that Samsung has come out and announced that it is pulling the plug on the update.

The reason for Samsung abruptly cutting off the update remains a mystery, though, with some suggesting that the firmware has a serious bug, or that there's another important technical reason for Samsung to pull the update just like that.

The company is now supposedly working on a new firmware version for the Galaxy S8 Android 8.0, perhaps a rework of their earlier release.