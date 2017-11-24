Samsung to Show the Galaxy S9, S9+ in Vegas CES in January?

Reuters/Andrew Kelly Samsung will reportedly tease the Galaxy S9 and S9 in the CES event in January.

Samsung may take a different route in showing off to the public its upcoming flagship smartphone for 2018.

According to a report from trusted tipster Evan Blass of VentureBeat, the Korean tech giant is looking to reveal the Galaxy S9 and S9+ much earlier than expected. A source who was briefed by the company's plans shared that the devices are slated to be shown off during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this coming January.

Blass noted, however, that the smartphones will still have their own official launching sometime in March, and that the CES appearance will only serve as a teaser. Moreover, it is also unclear what other details regarding the flagship devices will be revealed by Samsung during the CES event.

Furthermore, the upcoming devices will likely sport near identical appearances to the Galaxy S8 and S8+ that are currently in the market. If that is to be the case, The Verge noted that the new devices will be iterative updates of their predecessors.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are expected to feature upgraded processors, specifically the upcoming Snapdragon 845, which will give the devices additional speed. The most noticeable change, however, will reportedly be the fingerprint sensor, which is now located in a much easier-to-reach spot, right below the rear camera, Blass added.

In addition, the devices will like come with new AKG stereo speakers and the headphone jack. For the S9+, it will come with a much bigger RAM at 6 GB compared to the S9's 4 GB, plus a second rear camera, much like what is featured in the Galaxy Note 8.

Earlier this week, The Independent reported that Samsung accidentally confirmed another smartphone — the Galaxy X. The company inadvertently published a support page for the said device that has been noted for the flexibility it offers users through its foldable nature.

The page did not reveal details on the device's specifications, except for the SM-G888N0 code, which likely points to the smartphone's availability, which is limited only to South Korea.