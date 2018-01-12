Samsung To Unlock FM Chips and Partners With NextRadio

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Samsung senior vice president of Product Strategy, Justin Denison, presents the Galaxy S8 and S8 smartphones during an exclusive event in New York City on March 29, 2017.

Samsung is teaming up with NextRadio to revive FM chips in smartphones this year. Further reports indicate that the partnership will allow users a range of capabilities, including saving battery life while listening to the radio.

"Samsung should be lauded for taking this important step," said Paul Brenner, President of NextRadio powered by TagStation in a statement. "They are providing their customers a more engaging, immersive radio experience and, as importantly, a means to connect with life-saving information in emergencies."

Further reports reveal that the activation will not require any additional hardware, especially since smartphones are typically made with support for FM chips. However, the difference is that not all tech companies activate it, which is where Samsung hopes to step forward by reviving FM radio in their smartphones that will be released for the U.S. and Canada. The capability will allow users to connect directly to the NextRadio app and listen to their favorite tracks, while simultaneously saving battery life as well as data. Compared to streaming music, the move will use less data, which should be a plus for those on a prepaid plan.

Samsung's decision comes after multiple reports about how local radio was able to save many lives during the natural disasters that destroyed Puerto Rico and Houston. By activating the FM chip, users will be able to stay up to date by easily disseminating information over the radio. Several critics have already dubbed local radio as a life-saving necessity in cases like this. Aside from Samsung, LG, Motorola, and Alcatel have also decided to activate the FM chips in their smartphones. Meanwhile, Apple has confirmed that iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models do not have the FM chip and as such, does not have the capability but did say that the other models were equipped with safety features.