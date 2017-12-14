Samsung's Galaxy A8, A8 Plus to Have Dual Front Cameras?

Samsung's Galaxy A8 and A8 Plus typically don't get as much coverage or fanfare as the phone maker's Galaxy S series or Note line-ups. That's about to change, though, as new rumors and leaks hint that the new A-series models could have dual front cameras next year.

It was a relatively quiet launch for Samsung's A8 and A8 Plus earlier in January, and the same could have been expected when the new A-series phones arrive about the same time in 2018. Samsung could be looking to shake-up the mid-range phone market this time, though, judging from a few leaks that just went online this week.

Reuters/Andrew Kelly A Samsung Galaxy sign is seen at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2015 event in New York.

A pdf file version of next year's user manual may have been accidentally released through a link on Samsung's website. It has been quickly taken down, but not before Android Police was able to secure a copy.

What can be seen inside is a very interesting makeover for the A-series, which has until now lagged behind the trendier S-series and Note models.

The new user's manual just about confirms that the new A-series models will have dual front-facing cameras, a selfie-friendly configuration that's also supported by what could be new features added to the photo software.

The new cameras might be able to add something new to the usual Portrait Mode captures. While the manual itself only gave minimal details, a few features coming with the new configuration could be Live Focus, according to The Verge, as well as a background blur adjustment bar.

Another thing to note is that the illustrations show that the new mid-range phones could adopt the same "Infinity Display" started by the Galaxy S8.

It's a design that adopts 18:9 screen ratio and very slim, almost non-existent side bezels, and it has been proven to be popular enough that Samsung and even Apple have started using it across their phone model lines.