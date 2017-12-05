Samsung's New Flip Phone Boasts Widest Aperture Camera Lens to Date

Samsung China A promotional image of the Samsung W2018 flip phone.

Samsung's launching of its latest flip phone proved to be one for the books as the device featured something that impressive, perhaps to justify its steep price tag.

Samsung released last Friday the W2018, which showcases not only some key elements that are on par with of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 but also a 12-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.5. This makes the W2018's camera sporting the wides aperture camera lens, yet.

The device was revealed in China, where a market for flip phones continues to grow, The Indian Express reported. Moreover, the phone's primary camera has the ability to switch from f/1.5 to f/2.4, depending on the amount of light where a particular picture is being taken. In addition, there is also a front 5-megapixel camera with an aperture of f.1.9 for selfie shots.

Meanwhile, The Verge noted that the W2018 is the newest member of the W line of phones from the Korean tech giant. Interestingly, the line is also celebrating its 10th anniversary, which is known to cost a little bit more compared to the company's flagship models. Apart from the impressive camera, the device also features 4.2-inch full HD AMOLED front display, and a 4.2-inch full HD inner display.

Furthermore, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, storage options of 64GB or 256GB, and 6GB of RAM. Additionally, it also uses a directional and number keypad, plus a Bixby button, which is a first for a non-Galaxy phone. The device's price and official release date are yet to be announced by Samsung.

In other Samsung news, the company is reported to be building the first bezel-free smartphone. Dutch tech website LetsGoDigital spotted recently a series of patent requests from the company, stating its plans to come up with a bezel-less device. The patents were sent to the World International Property Office (WIPO).

According to the patents' details, the company will pull off the trick by bending the phone's display by 180 degrees and stretching it all out toward the device's back portion.