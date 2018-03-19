Samuel L. Jackson and Judge Judy Had a 'Dope' Time Eating Dinner Together

At this rate, Samuel L. Jackson and Judith Sheindlin could easily clinch an award for unlikely celebrity couples. The two joined together for a dinner in Los Angeles, and they look to have hit it off over some drinks.

It was a rare moment that the legendary actor just had to share on social media that very night, as the "Avengers" star shared a snap of him looking like he is smiling while listening closely to something Judy was saying close to his ear.

"Dinner with a Boss!! Always Dope connecting with Judge Judy!" Jackson noted in his Instagram post, which has now garnered over 140,000 likes as of this time, even when it was just posted a day ago.

"Love this! Double stacked dope!" one of the fans commented, and justifiably so. It's as unlike a couple as one would find in Hollywood, and between the two stars, there's more than enough bad-ass to go around in just one candid photo.

This photo, as generously shared on Instagram by Jackson, is certainly a rare treat for their fans as the two were rarely spotted together, even if it was not the first time that the two unlikely friends have spent some time just hanging around together, as E! News noted.

Jackson was already telling the host of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" about his friend, the tough and personable Judge Judy, earlier in March 2017. He was in the middle of explaining that the two of them met at the home of his agent, Toni Howard, when he remembered how they got really close.

"And when Judy stopped smoking, she made me stop smoking. She sent me to her doctor in White Plains, who actually treats you with sodium pentothal and I quit smoking," he said at the time.