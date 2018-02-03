Samuel Teah News: Boxer Uses Family Tragedy as Inspiration

Facebook/Samuel Teah Samuel Teah has been defeated by Montana Love in Showtime's "ShoBox" series on February 2.

Samuel Teah uses a family tragedy as an inspiration to fulfill his dreams.

Speaking to Yahoo Sports, the boxer with a 12-1-1 record revealed that a tragedy that claimed the lives of multiple family members almost 10 years ago is the driving force that pushes him to excel in his boxing career. In fact, the super lightweight boxer's trunks always bear the date of the tragedy to show the world that he is fighting for them.

"What has happened is part of God's plan. We're living out God's word. The story has already been written and God has already orchestrated it. We can only be amazed by what God does every time he does it," Teah told Yahoo Sports recently.

The tragedy in reference was the fire that ravaged the Philadelphia home of Teah's mother and claimed the lives of his two sisters, a brother, a nephew, and two step-children of his brother on Dec. 27, 2008. While Teah's mother and three other family members survived the fire, which resulted from the misuse of a kerosene heater, it has impacted the boxer's life in more ways than one.

Despite the pain and the trauma the tragedy caused, it is apparent that it has done Teah some good as well as it brought out the better version of himself. In fact, according to the boxer, people who have known him from the past are witness to how his life took a positive change since then.

"For me to be here, doing what I'm doing, it's groundbreaking to so many people who knew the younger Sam. They knew how defiant and aggressive I was, and for them to see me now and see how tranquil and poised and professional I am now," Teah shared.

Meanwhile, although Teah dedicates his fight to his departed family members, he still failed to defeat Montana Love last night, Feb. 2, on Showtime's "ShoBox" series. With Love delivering 9-0, 4 KOs compared to Teah's 2-2-1, 5 KOs, the judges made a majority decision in favor of Love.