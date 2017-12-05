San Antonio Spurs Forward Kyle Anderson to Miss Two to Three Weeks With Sprained MCL

(Photo: Reuters/Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports) Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) drives to the basket in front of San Antonio Spurs forward Kyle Anderson (1) during the second quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena, Mar. 26, 2016.

San Antonio Spurs forward Kyle Anderson is going to be out for a while after he sustained a knee injury during their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Anderson underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam on Monday and he was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his left knee. He's expected to miss two to three weeks while he recovers from the injury.

Anderson went down with the injury late in the third quarter of Sunday's game after he was fouled on a drive to the rim. The fourth-year pro landed awkwardly and he stayed down for several minutes before he was helped off the floor.

"It looked really ugly. I think it'll probably be maybe two weeks, something like that, and he'll be back with us," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said, via ESPN. "Somebody else will have to fill in, just like they did for Tony [Parker] and Kawhi [Leonard]. Everybody gets injuries. You've just got to deal with it," he continued.

Anderson has been playing well this season and he has been getting the start at small forward while Kawhi Leonard continues to recover from right quadriceps tendinopathy. Before the game, Popovich even talked about how the forward was playing lately.

"This has been a good opportunity for him," Popovich said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. "He has a high basketball IQ and does a lot of things well. He's not what you'd call a typical NBA athlete. He just has a really high basketball IQ and that helps a team," he added.

In 23 games this season, Anderson is averaging 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals in a little over 27 minutes a game. He's also shooting 51.3 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from beyond the arc, and 75.5 percent from the free-throw line.