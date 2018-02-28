Reuters/Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) goes up for a shot against Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 30, 2017.

It looks like Kawhi Leonard is still hoping to play at some point later this season.

According to ESPN's Michael C. Wright and Adrian Wojnarowski, Leonard has returned to San Antonio after spending three weeks in New York, where he sought addition consultation on the right quad injury that has plagued him all season.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year is not expected to participate in 5-on-5 practices right away, but he is planning to return to the lineup by late March.

"It's always good to see his face," guard Danny Green said on Tuesday, via the San Antonio Express-News. "He said he'll be back, so we knew he was going to be back eventually at some point -- playing-wise, not just being around. If he's that confident mentally, I know he's going to get the work done to get it done physically," he continued.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich had downplayed the chances of Leonard returning last week, but there is cautious optimism within the organization that he will be back in time for the playoffs. Still, the Spurs are prepared to play without Leonard for the remainder of the season.

"We're facing the end of the season as if he's not coming, and then if he does awesome," veteran guard Manu Ginobili said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. "Until we see him playing, it would be counterproductive to start thinking otherwise," he added.

Leonard is averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, one block, and 2.0 steals in under 24 minutes a game this season. He is also shooting 46.8 percent from the field, 31.4 from beyond the arc, and 81.6 percent from the free-throw stripe.

The All-Star forward has only appeared in nine games so far. Right now, it is up to him to decide whether or not he plays again this season.