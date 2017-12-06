San Antonio Spurs Roster, Injury News 2017: Kawhi Leonard Nearing Return from Quad Injury

(Photo: Reuters/Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports) San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after a shot during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at AT&T Center, Jan. 31, 2017.

The San Antonio Spurs still don't have a specific date for Kawhi Leonard's return from right quadriceps tendinopathy, but on Monday, the All-Star forward spoke with reporters for the first time since the team's media day on Sept. 25 and he has hinted that he would be making his season debut sooner rather than later.

"I feel good," Leonard said on Monday, via ESPN. "Soon [the time is] to come to be able to play on the floor. I'm feeling pretty healthy right now. I think they told you guys that I've been playing five-on-five. So that's where I'm at right now. It's been good. Just still, just gotta go through a few more processes of doing that. I should be back soon," he continued.

"I just took it day-to-day, week-to-week. I was just focused on my injury. Just me not being able to play the game, it was a little frustrating," he added.

Well, sitting on the sidelines can be pretty frustrating for a competitive player like Leonard. He didn't talk about how he hurt his right quadriceps during his media availability, but he did note that the injury was caused by "wear and tear."

Meanwhile, ESPN's Michael C. Wright said the Spurs have discussed the possibility of bringing him back during their current three-game homestand. However, Leonard sat out the game against the Detroit Pistons on Monday, and he has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat as well.

The two-time National Basketball Association (NBA) Defensive Player of the Year could still make his return when the Spurs take on the Boston Celtics on Friday.

Leonard averaged 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 74 games last season. He also shot 48.5 percent from the field, 38 percent from beyond the arc, and 88 percent from the free-throw line.