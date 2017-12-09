San Antonio Spurs Star Forward Kawhi Leonard to Make His Season Debut on Tuesday

(Photo: Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves in to dunk against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Staples Center, Dec. 22, 2016.

Looks like Kawhi Leonard won't be making his season debut on Saturday when the San Antonio Spurs take on the Phoenix Suns.

Prior reports have indicated that the All-Star forward could make his season debut this weekend against the Suns, but ESPN's Michael C. Wright and Adrian Wojnarowski have reported that the target date for his debut has been moved to Tuesday. The Spurs will head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on that day.

Leonard has progressed slowly in his recovery from right quadriceps tendinopathy and he has yet to play this season. But earlier this week, the two-time National Basketball Association (NBA) Defensive Player of the Year told the media he has been participating in 5-on-5 drills and he should be back soon than later.

"Soon to come," Leonard told reporters, via the San Antonio Express-News. "I'll be able to play on the floor. It's been a long wait, but I'm feeling pretty healthy right now," he continued.

Spurs guard Tony Parker, who has recently returned from his own quad injury, said Leonard's in great shape. However, the Spurs are still expected bring him along slowly.

"He looked great," Parker said. "I almost forgot he was that good. It's still going to be a process. The Spurs are going to take no risks. It still going to be a couple of weeks. ... Like I said, they are not going to take any risks. But he's looking good so far. What he did with me, he's looking good," he added.

In 74 games last season, Leonard averaged 25.5 points, 3.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals. He also shot 48.5 percent from the field, 38 percent from beyond the three-point line, and 88 percent from the free-throw line.

Leonard was one of the finalists for the 2016–17 NBA Most Valuable Player Award.