San Diego Padres Interested in Signing Former Kansas City Royals First Baseman Eric Hosmer

(Photo: Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer (35) hits an RBI single during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field, Sept. 15, 2017.

Despite already having Wil Myers under contract through 2022, the San Diego Padres seem to be interested in one of the most sought-after first baseman in the free agent market.

According to the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Padres have internally discussed the possibility of signing former Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer. However, the team will have to give up a lot to get him, and Rosenthal doesn't think they can compete financially for his services. Aside from that, Hosmer will likely want to join a competitive team as well.

The San Diego Union-Tribune's Dennis Lin has also reported that he has heard the same thing from his sources and he noted that the Padres are getting ready for a substantial payroll hike in 2019. Like Rosenthal, Lin doesn't think the Padres can land Hosmer.

"The Padres are a long shot to land, or perhaps even seriously pursue, the 2016 All-Star," Lin wrote in his report.

"San Diego already has a first baseman under long-term contract in Wil Myers, and one who has undergone multiple position changes. Additionally, ownership could deem it wiser to reserve the bulk of its money for next offseason, rather than join a bidding war that will include clubs with more resources. (The largest contract in franchise history is the $83 million extension Myers signed in January, and Hosmer is expected to receive a nine-figure deal.)," he added.

Since the Royals extended Hosmer a qualifying offer, any team that signs him will also have to give up a draft pick. That's a steep price to pay for a team like the Padres.

Hosmer is coming off a career season with the Royals. He posted a 0.318/0.385/0.498 slash line in 162 games last season, and he also recorded 94 runs batted in and 25 home runs in 671 plate appearances.