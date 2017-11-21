San Diego Padres MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Padres Want to Re-Sign Jhoulys Chacín and Craig Stammen

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Jhoulys Chacín pitching for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in 2016.

Starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacín and reliever Craig Stammen are free agents this offseason, but they probably won't be going anywhere if the San Diego Padres have their way.

According to MLB Network's AJ Cassavell, the Padres are interested in bringing back Chacín and Stammen for another run, and both players seem interested in a reunion as well.

"Both guys had good experiences with the Padres. Both guys expressed interest when the season ended of potentially trying to re-sign with us and playing in San Diego," Padres general manager A.J. Preller told reporters during a break at the annual general managers meetings in Orlando, Florida last week, via MLB.com.

"From our standpoint, it's about seeing how the next couple weeks play out. They're two guys we have interest in bringing back. We've got to see if we line up financially," he added.

Preller also admitted that both players could draw some interest on the free agent market after their performance last season, so getting them to re-sign with the Padres wouldn't be easy especially if they get multiyear offers elsewhere.

"It's a competitive marketplace, and those guys performed well. Other teams are going to take note of that, too. We've got to see how the next couple weeks play out," Preller stated.

In 32 starts last season, Chacín went 13–10 with a 3.89 earned run average (ERA) and a 1.27 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP). He also had a career-high 153 strikeouts and 72 walks in 180.1 innings pitched. His 1.79 home ERA is reportedly the fourth-lowest in Petco Park's history, per Preller.

Meanwhile, Stammen overcame a rough start to compile a 3.14 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP in 60 games this past season. He posted a 2.24 ERA in the final five months of the season. The 33-year-old pitcher also had 74 strikeouts and 28 walks in 80.1 innings pitched.