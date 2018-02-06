San Francisco 49ers Trade Rumors: Team To Sign NE Patriots' Dion Lewis?

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque New England Patriots Tom Brady hands the ball to Dion Lewis at the Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2017 at the U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The National Football League's trade rumor mill suggests that Dion Lewis might soon wear a San Francisco 49ers jersey.

Super Bowl LII recently concluded with the Philadelphia Eagles winning their first-ever championship trophy over the New England Patriots, 41-33. This means that it is now the offseason, and soon, it will be time for the teams to make their best moves in the free agency.

One of the rumored trade deals this offseason involves Lewis. He is speculated to soon become part of the San Francisco 49ers, which means he will be reunited with his former Patriots teammate Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo was drafted to the NFL by the Patriots in 2014 while Lewis joined the franchise in 2015. They played together in the same team until the former moved to the 49ers last year.

In a report by USA Today, it was noted that the San Francisco NFL franchise always has an eye out for good running back players that can perform with strong presence in the backfield -- which is what Lewis has shown in the last three seasons he has played for the Patriots.

On top of that, it should also be noted that Lewis and Garoppolo had great teamwork when they were both in the Patriots. This means that if the 49ers end up signing Lewis, they will be adding an evidently capable RB plus someone who has had great field chemistry with their key player Garoppolo.

The same report mentioned that Lewis had connected to 78 percent of his targets while playing for the Patriots in the previous seasons, which makes him one of the most skilled running backs going to the free agency this offseason that can be a good option for the 49ers.

Having another player who can work well with Garoppolo could be essential at the moment, especially since the QB and the 49ers are reportedly close to agreeing to a deal that would extend his stay in San Francisco for a much longer period.

According Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the negotiations between Garoppolo and the 49ers that involve a "lucrative, multi-year contract" have recently "gained significant momentum," which means that a deal could be reached soon.