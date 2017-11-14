San Francisco Giants Interested in Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. and Reds' Billy Hamilton

(Photo: Reuters/Mark L. Baer) Boston Red Sox right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (25) hits a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Fenway Park, Aug. 15, 2015.

Even the most die-hard San Francisco Giants fan would have to admit that the team was horrible last season. With a 64–98 win-loss record, they closed out the season tied with the Detroit Tigers for the worst record in Major League Baseball (MLB).

The Giants struggled badly because of a number of factors, but their shaky outfield defense was one of the main reasons why they lost a lot of games last season.

The team is expected to make upgrades to their outfield this offseason and they have already been linked to Giancarlo Stanton. However, it's going to take a lot to pry him away from the Miami Marlins.

There are more affordable options on the trade market, though, and according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Giants have also expressed interest in acquiring the Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton.

After a solid 2016 campaign, Bradley struggled at offense this past season, but he's still an excellent defensive center fielder and he's under team control through the 2020 season.

The fifth-year pro finished the season with a 0.245/0.323/0.402 batting line and he also had 63 runs batted in and 17 home runs in 541 plate appearances.

Meanwhile, Hamilton had another solid campaign with the Reds. He's not really that good on offense, but he has always been good on defense.

"Hamilton could be a nice option for the Giants, he led all MLB center fielders with 13 outfield assists last and was second in double plays turned with four while making only three errors. He also finished tied for third in the majors in Defensive Runs Saved with nine. The Giants' starting center fielder last year, Denard Span, was the worst in the majors in DRS," MLB Daily Dish's Anthony Spaulding wrote in his column.

Both players can give the Giants' outfield a much-need boost. However, it should be noted that it's currently unclear if they are actually on the trading block.