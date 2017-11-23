San Francisco Giants MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Giants in Talks to Land Giancarlo Stanton

(Photo: Reuters/Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports) Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) waives to the fans after striking out in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park, Oct. 1, 2017.

It appears that the San Francisco Giants have already begun preliminary talks with the Miami Marlins regarding a potential trade involving newly-crowned National League (NL) most valuable player Giancarlo Stanton.

According to SiriusXM's Craig Mish, the Giants have discussed the possibility of sending second baseman Joe Panik along with top prospects pitcher Tyler Beede and outfielder Chris Shaw to the Marlins for Stanton and infielder Dee Gordon.

"Gordon, who led the Majors in steals this season with 60, is owed $37.9 million through 2020. Trading for Panik, who was an All-Star in 2015 and would be a natural replacement for Gordon at second base, could potentially save money, as he is arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason and is controlled by his club for three more years," MLB Network's Jon Morosi and Ben Weinrib wrote in their report.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal was the first to report that the Giants have submitted a formal trade proposal for Stanton.

Meanwhile, MLB Network's Mark Feinsand has also reported that the two teams are in "deeper discussions" on a potential deal, and he said the Giants are currently the favorites to land Stanton, although the St. Louis Cardinals are still in the mix.

According to Morosi and Weinrib, the Cardinals are willing to send one of their top prospects, right-handed pitcher Sandy Alcantara, to the Marlins as part of the package for Stanton.

"Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Mike Girsch likely will use the next several days to determine the viability of their chances to acquire Stanton," Morosi and Weinrib said.

The Giants and the Cardinals are the front-runners to land Stanton right now, but the Marlins will likely receive more offers in the coming days and weeks since the slugger is by far the hottest commodity on the trade market this offseason.