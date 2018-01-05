San Francisco Giants MLB Trade Rumors: Team Discusses Andrew McCutchen Trade With the Pirates

(Photo: Reuters/Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports) Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) singles against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at PNC Park, Sept. 26, 2017.

The San Francisco Giants are reportedly targeting a former National League (NL) most valuable player as they continue to retool their roster this offseason.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Giants and the Pittsburgh Pirates have recently discussed a potential deal that will send Andrew McCutchen to San Francisco. However, nothing is imminent and "multiple barriers" remain in the talks between the two clubs.

Apparently, the Giants are reluctant to part ways with more of their top prospects after they shipped promising infielder Christian Arroyo to the Tampa Bay Rays for veteran third baseman Evan Longoria last month.

"Outfielder/first baseman Chris Shaw, right-hander Tyler Beede and outfielder Heliot Ramos are the Giants' top three prospects, per MLB Pipeline. One source said the Pirates are asking for at least one of those three in any McCutchen trade with San Francisco," Morosi said in his report.

Morosi has also noted that the Giants don't seem to be in a hurry to acquire McCutchen. In fact, he said the club's interest in the five-time All-Star would wane as they continue to explore other options on the free-agent market.

"The Giants' delay in trading for McCutchen could also be attributed to the free-agent market, where the team has been active. The need to acquire McCutchen would diminish — and possibly disappear entirely — if the Giants sign J.D. Martinez, Lorenzo Cain, Jay Bruce or Carlos Gonzalez, all of whom remain available," Morosi stated.

McCutchen is slated to earn $14.5 million, and he will become a free agent after the 2018 season.

The four-time Silver Slugger award winner posted a 0.279/0.363/0.486 slash line in 156 games with the Pirates last season, and he also had 28 home runs, 11 stolen bases, 88 runs batted in, and 30 doubles in 650 plate appearances.

Aside from McCutchen, the Giants have also expressed interest in acquiring Cincinnati Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton this offseason.