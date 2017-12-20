San Francisco Giants MLB Trade Rumors: Team Interested in Acquiring Rays' Evan Longoria

(Photo: Reuters/Steve Nesius) Tampa Bay Rays teammates congratulate Evan Longoria (R) in the dugout after his solo home run during the fourth inning of a MLB American League baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in St. Petersburg, Florida, Oct. 3, 2012.

The San Francisco Giants seem to be taking a close look at Tampa Bay Rays' third baseman Evan Longoria.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Giants have a "keen interest" in acquiring Longoria from the Rays, and he added that in order to make a deal work, Tampa Bay will have to take a big contract back in return. Nightengale specifically mentioned veteran outfielders Hunter Pence and Denard Span in his report.

Well, Longoria does have a lot of name recognition due to his past success, but the three-time All-Star is coming off the worst season of his Major League Baseball (MLB) career and he has been on a decline for several years now. The Giants will have to remember that Longoria is slated to earn around $87 million through 2022.

Still, observers have pointed out that the Giants may not have to give up a lot to get him, and that makes him an interesting option at third base.

"Linked to Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado, the idea of adding Longoria might make more sense for San Francisco," Vincent Frank wrote in his column for Sportsnaut.

MLB Daily Dish's Chad Raines has also noted that the move makes sense.

"Giants' GM Bobby Evans would like to get the Giants back to contending in 2018, and in order to do that, the club must upgrade offensively, and third base is a large area of need for the club. Longoria would be a great fit in San Fran, and the Giants could strike a deal with the Rays if the Rays are willing to take a large contract to offset Longoria's," Raines said.

Of course, if the Giants really want Longoria, they will have to find a way to convince the Rays to take back a hefty contract. That's not going to be easy.

In 156 games last season, Longoria posted a 0.261/0.313/0.424 slash line, and he also had 20 home runs, 86 runs batted in, and 36 doubles in 677 plate appearances.