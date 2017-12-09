Sandra Bullock Ready for 'Ocean's 8' Haters; When Will All-Female Heist Film Premiere?

Sandra Bullock expects there will be "Ocean's 8" haters. She and the cast of the all-female heist film, however, are ready for any misogynistic comments that might spring up.

REUTERS/Andrew Winning Sandra Bullock isn't going to let misogynistic comments about "Ocean's 8" pass.

Bullock acknowledged in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that "Ocean's 8" already received negative feedback in the midst of filming. She felt those comments from the public were unfair since the movie hasn't even hit the screens.

The Academy Award-winning actress was also referring to the backlash that the female-led "Ghostbusters" film received in 2016. Bullock said that the movie turned out great and talented people worked on it but haters already ruined it before it ran in theaters.

The naysayers of "Ocean's 8," however, will have to prepare for Bullock and the rest of the cast.

"I'll tell you, we've got some feisty women that will fight right back," Bullock said. "There should be a rule, you're not allowed to say anything nasty until after it comes out. Obviously that's never going to happen."

"Oceans 8" also stars Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Rihanna. Bullock's character leads the women as they roll out a heist to steal a valuable item.

The movie is actually a spinoff of sorts since Bullock plays Danny Ocean's sister. George Clooney played the character, who also masterminded heists in "Ocean's 11, 12 and 13" alongside Matt Damon and Brad Pitt.

Damon will have a cameo on "Ocean's 8" and will reprise his role as Linus. Also reportedly doing a cameo are celebrities like Olivia Munn Kim Kardashian West, Anna Wintour Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Zayn Malik, who willingly dressed to the nines during production.

Debbie Ocean and her "Ocean's 8" crew plan the heist around the Met Gala, one of New York's ritziest parties of the year. If the film becomes a huge success at the box office, Bullock and the women might be back for two more movies.

"Ocean's 8" will be in U.S. theaters on June 8, 2018.