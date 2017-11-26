'Sanrio Danshi' Air Date, Spoilers: Latest Addition to Sanrio Media Franchise to Air in January 2018

Sanrio Danshi Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese anime series, "Sanrio Danshi (Sanro Boys)," all set to air in January 2018.

The official site of the upcoming Japanese anime series, "Sanrio Danshi (Sanrio Boys)," has been updated to reveal the series' premiere broadcast dates.

The anime series will be produced by Studio Pierrot and will follow a high school boy named Kouta Hasegawa and the friends he meets in school. While being in school is hard enough, their lives are further complicated by their love of the adorable Sanrio characters, which will cause them much embarrassment until they learn to accept the fact that it is really nothing to be ashamed of.

YouTube/Anime PONY CANYON

Kouta, voiced by Takuya Eguchi, loves Pompompurin. Shunsuke Yoshino, voiced by Jun Oosuka, is into Hello Kitty. Yuu Mizuno, voiced Souma Saitou, can't get enough of My Melody. Ryou Nishimaya, voiced by Hiroyuki Kagura, is rather obsessed with the Little Twin Stars, while Seiichiro Minamoto, voiced by Yuuma Uchida, is a Cinnamoroll fan.

First promoted in the United States by Pony Canyon at the Otakon 2017 held last August, the anime series is the latest offering in a media franchise launched by Sanrio in January 2016. A merchandise line was shortly launched in April of the same year, along with a manga adaptation created by Mai Andou, debuting on the manga magazine, "Shoujo-Comic."

Another manga adaptation by the same artist was launched digitally on the Manga ONE app in June 2016. While the first manga focused on the main protagonists' everyday lives, the second one featured a romantic story between a female main character and the boys.

A smartphone game was then launched in September 2016, with the voice actors releasing a single for the game's theme song, titled "Fun! Fantastic Girl!" two months later in November.

"Sanrio Danshi" premieres on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 2:08 a.m. JST on MBS. It will also air on TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu beginning on Monday, Jan. 8, late night at 2 a.m. JST and on TV Hokkaido beginning on Thursday, Jan. 11, late night at 2:05 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources will be available on the series' official site at a later date.