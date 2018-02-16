'Sanrio Danshi' Anime Spoilers: Kota and Friends Are Off to the Sanrio Puroland in Episode 7

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese slice-of-life anime series, “Sanrio Danshi (Sanrio Boys),” which is being produced by the popular Japanese company, Sanrio.

The five titular boys have gathered and are about to go on their first trip together on the next episode of the Japanese slice of life anime series, "Sanrio Danshi (Sanrio Boys)."

According to the synopsis for the upcoming seventh episode, "Miraculous Holiday," the Sanrio-loving group of Kota, Yu, Shunsuke, Ryo, and Seiichiro has come together and found a reliable support system in each other. After spending their past in shame and fear of persecution for loving the cute characters of Sanrio, they have found in each other a reason to smile as their love for their favorite characters grow each day.

And what better way to celebrate this friendship, while also deepening their bonds than to go to the Sanrio Puroland, an indoor theme park in Tokyo, Japan that showcases all of their beloved characters.

The idea will be proposed by Seiichiro and will bring the five guys together to spend an entire day at what could very well be their dream destination. Also, it is while watching the Magical Gift Parade that Kota finally figures out what he wants to do.

The Sanrio Boys consist of the main protagonist Kota, who is a fan of Pompompourin; Yu, who is into My Melody; Shunsuke, who has the highest respect for the popular cat Hello Kitty; Ryo Nishimiya, who likes Kiki and Lala from the Little Twin Stars; and Seiichiro, whose favorite is Cinnamoroll.

How will their day at the Sanrio Puroland go? Will it be all sunshine and rainbows, as it very well should be, or is an unforeseen complication about to arise to threaten their supposedly miraculous holiday?

"Sanrio Danshi" airs on Saturdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 2:08 a.m. JST on MBS. It also airs on the following Tuesdays at 11 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also streamed in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.