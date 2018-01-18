'Sanrio Danshi' Anime Spoilers: Mizuno Siblings' Strained Relationship to Be Explored in Episode 3

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese slice-of-life anime series, “Sanrio Danshi (Sanrio Boys),” which is being produced by the popular Japanese company, Sanrio.

The boys continue to gain disfavor for their unusual obsession with cute characters on the Japanese slice of life anime series, "Sanrio Danshi." But now that Kota Hasegawa has vowed to be truthful to the things he likes, will they finally be able to convince everyone else that there's nothing wrong with boys liking Sanrio characters?

To start off, it seems like they are going to have a hard time convincing Yuu Mizuno's sister, Yuri. Kota, Yuu, and Shunsuke Yoshino met the middle-school student outside Grand Tree, where they have just spent the afternoon shopping for Sanrio stuff. Yuri openly expressed her disgust for her brother's love for Sanrio and even told the boys they should be ashamed of themselves.

And since this happened shortly after Kota has just learned to embrace his own love for Pompompurin, will this in-your-face expression of disapproval make him turn his back on Sanrio once again?

The preview for the next episode hints that he will not be backing out of his choice this time, especially since he has just met friends who share the same passion. It also seems that he may well be the key to convincing Yuu's sister to accept her brother's choice of hobby as well, no matter how strange it may seem to her.

The synopsis for the episode also reveals that the relationship between Yuu and his younger sister, Yuri, will be further explored, and it will thus answer the question of why there seems to be such a strain between them.

"Sanrio Danshi" airs on Saturdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 2:08 a.m. JST on MBS. It also airs on Tuesdays at 11 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also streamed in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.