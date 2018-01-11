'Sanrio Danshi' Episode 2 Spoilers: Kouta to Stubbornly Reject Yuu's Friendship?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese slice-of-life anime series, “Sanrio Danshi (Sanrio Boys),” which is being produced by the popular Japanese company, Sanrio.

Will Kouta Hasegawa finally learn to embrace his love for the cute Pompompurin character on the next episode of the Japanese slice of life anime series, "Sanrio Danshi (Sanrio Boys)"?

The premiere episode introduced viewers to a guy named Kouta, whose most prized possession was a Pompompurin doll his grandmother once gave him. However, in order not to be mocked as girly by his classmates in high school, he has forced himself to suppress such an unpopular interest and has even decided to hide his beloved toy at the back of his closet.

Then, in his second year, he encountered two guys, who, like him, have special fondness for Sanrio characters. The cheery Yuu Mizuno is into My Melody, while his tough-looking friend and protector, Shunsuke Yoshino, has a soft spot for the popular Sanrio cat, Hello Kitty.

But meeting these guys and finding out about their similar interests, may not prove to be enough to help Kouta overcome the shame he feels for his own passion for Pompompurin. The synopsis for the second episode titled "Gift Gate After the Rain" reveals that Yuu's attempt to befriend Kouta will initially be rejected more than once.

Unlike Yuu and Shunsuke, who professes their love of Sanrio characters without shame, Kouta is still in doubt if he should let the entire school know of his fondness for these cute characters, at the expense of getting mocked for it once again.

Can Yuu and Shunsuke eventually help Kouta gain the courage to just be who he wants to be and love what he wants to love without fearing what other people might say or do? What will it possibly take for a guy to finally admit out loud how much he loves his Pompompurin doll? And if he does manage to do so, will he eventually find what has been missing in his life?

"Sanrio Danshi" airs on Saturdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 2:08 a.m. JST on MBS. It also airs on Tuesdays at 11 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also streamed in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.