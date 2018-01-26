'Sanrio Danshi' Episode 4 Spoilers: Is Shunsuke About to Give Up on Hello Kitty?

Sanrio Danshi Official Site Screenshot of series protagonist Shunsuke Yoshino from the Japanese slice of life anime series, "Sanrio Danshi (Sanrio Boys)."

The conflict between the Mizuno siblings, Yuu and Yuri, has been resolved, but it seems that a new complication is about to arise involving another Sanrio loving boy on the next episode of the Japanese slice of life anime series, "Sanrio Danshi (Sanrio Boys)."

The previous episode saw the usually cheerful Yuu lose his cool at his younger sister's derisive attitude towards his love for the Sanrio character, My Melody. And the resulting argument would've escalated to an unmendable point if it weren't for Shunsuke Yoshino and Kota Hasegawa's intervention.

As it turned out, Yuri used to like My Melody, too, and even gifted her brother with a My Melody drawing. But her opinion has since changed after she started feeling like she was losing the big brother she used to have who was bravely defending her from bullies. They talked these feelings through and managed to work things out in the end, much to Shunsuke and Kota's relief.

However, by the end of the episode, it looks like Shunsuke will be facing a problem of his own when the captain of the soccer team asks to speak with him.

The synopsis for the next episode titled "Hello Friends" reveals that Shunsuke's flaw of not being a team player will cause him to be removed from the regular line up in the school's soccer team. It also teases a look into his past and into the reason why he has been having trouble connecting with people aside from his fellow Sanrio-loving friends, Yuu, whom he seems to care for a lot, and Kota.

Shunsuke will stop coming to practice and will be in conflict with people because of it. It looks like he will be mocked for his love for Hello Kitty, as well, since the synopsis also teases the possibility of the guy throwing away his most treasured Hello Kitty amulet.

Is Shunsuke about to let go of Sanrio in favor of retaining his position in the soccer team?

"Sanrio Danshi" airs on Saturdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 2:08 a.m. JST on MBS. It also airs on Tuesdays at 11 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also streamed in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.