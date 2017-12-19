Sanrio Danshi Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese anime series, "Sanrio Danshi (Sanro Boys)," all set to air in January 2018.

A new promotional video and additional cast details have been released for the upcoming Japanese slice-of-life anime series, "Sanrio Danshi (Sanrio Boys)." Seven original anime shorts have also been announced, which will be bundled in installments with the series' Blu-ray/DVD volumes.

The announcements were made during the second-anniversary event for the "Sanrio Danshi" project that was held at the Sanrio Puroland theme park in Japan over the weekend. The new promotional video that was launched at the event also revealed additional cast members.

YouTube/Anime PONY CANYON

The new cast additions include Daisuke Kishio, who will be voicing Kota Hasegawa's friend, Yamato Machida; Chihiro Suzuki, who will be voicing Tadashi Tsuchiya; and Makoto Furukawa, who will be providing the voice of Satoshi Matsuo.

Additionally, the series' official site has also released information on the opening and ending themes, which will both be sung by the five main cast members — Jun Oosuka, Soma Saito, Takuya Eguchi, Hiroyuki Kagura, and Yuma Uchida, under the unit name Sanrio Danshi.

The opening theme, titled "Seishun Interlude (Adolescent Interlude)," as well as the ending theme, titled "Now on Dream!" will be released in a single CD next year on Feb. 21. The anime series' official soundtrack will subsequently go on sale on March 21.

Aside from the television episodes, there will also be seven original anime shorts that will not be aired and can only be watched by purchasing the series' Blu-ray/DVD volumes. The first one, which has been scheduled to be released next year on March 21, will reportedly include the first two episodes along with two unaired shorts titled, "Hajimete no Otsukai Danshi (First-Time Errand Boys)," and "Okuyukashii Danshi (Refined Boys)."

The remaining five volumes will each contain two television episodes plus one unaired anime short. The anime has been listed to run for 12 television episodes.

The series tells the story of a group of high school boys, who each have their favorite Sanrio character, and how meeting each other has helped them embrace their love for these characters, instead of feeling ashamed.

"Sanrio Danshi" premieres on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 2:08 a.m. JST on MBS. It will also air on TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu beginning on Monday, Jan. 8, late night at 2 a.m. JST, and on TV Hokkaido beginning on Thursday, Jan. 11, late night at 2:05 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.