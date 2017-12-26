A man proposed to his girlfriend with the help of the comedy series "Santa Clarita Diet." Stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were in on the plan with the help of Netflix.

Facebook/SantaClaritaDiet Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star in Netflix's "Santa Clarita Diet."

Conor wanted to surprise Kamela, who thought she was only about to watch a regular show on Netflix. A promo from "Santa Clarita Diet" with Barrymore and Olyphant, however, suddenly popped up on the screen.

The two stars, who play a couple in the Netflix show, talked at length about relationships and healthy marriages in what appeared as a promo interview. Little did Kamela know, Conor's proposal was coming up as he joined Barrymore and Olyphant in the segment.

Apparently, Conor was the person interviewing Barrymore and Olyphant, but everything was orchestrated so he can propose to his girlfriend. Kamela, expectedly, said yes to marrying Conor. Netflix posted the whole video on the Twitter.

Conor and Kamela reportedly had their first date while watching "Santa Clarita Diet" season 1, which premiered on Netflix last February. The show wrapped up filming season 2 in October, as Barrymore posted on her Instagram.

We did it. Enjoy season two. A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Oct 7, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

"Santa Clarita Diet" centers on Sheila (Barrymore) who inexplicably becomes a zombie. Her husband Joel (Olyphant) and daughter Abby (Liv Hewson) try to help her live as normally as possible but with hilarious results.

The Hammonds try to figure out what really happened to Sheila, and if possible, find a cure for her condition. At the same time, they make sure that no one finds out that Sheila is a zombie and it's a bit tricky since she needs human flesh to survive or else her condition worsens. The family decides they will only hunt for human blood by killing bad people.

Netflix hasn't announced the return date for "Santa Clarita Diet" season 2. The streaming platform confirmed season 2 one month after the show debuted. Season 1 remains accessible to Netflix subscribers.