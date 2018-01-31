'Santa Clarita Diet' Season 2 Air Date, Teaser, News: When Will Zombie Comedy Return on Netflix?

Will episodes of "Santa Clarita Diet" season 2 land on Netflix soon? The show debuted the first season on Feb. 3 last year but the streaming platform hasn't announced the new season's return date.

Facebook/SantaClaritaDiet "Santa Clarita Diet" season 2 finished filming in October and will be launching on Netflix this 2018.

Production for season 2 actually wrapped up in early October but there haven't been any teasers and announcements on what's coming next. The only hint that "Santa Clarita Diet" was actively filming came from star Drew Barrymore, who shared photos from the set last year on her Instagram.

"I feel so grateful to have a job I love," Barrymore stated after filming finished. "I know how lucky I am and I never take it for granted."

Netflix renewed "Santa Clarita Diet" for season 2 a little over a month after the show premiered on the platform. Victor Fresco created the zombie comedy series with Kapital Entertainment's Aaron Kaplan and KatCo's Tracy Katsky.

Aside from starring in the show as Sheila, the career mom who became a zombie, Barrymore doubles as one of the executive producers. The series also stars Timothy Olyphant as her husband Joel and Liv Hewson as their teenage daughter Abby.

The family tries to live normally in Santa Clarita despite Sheila's transformation. In doing so, however, Sheila, Joel and Abby embark on hilarious yet sometimes-catastrophic misadventures.

"Santa Clarita Diet" season 1 featured guest stars like Nathan Fillion and Portia De Rossi. It ended with the family somehow getting answers to Sheila's condition, as well as hope for a potential cure. Joel, however, ended up being locked in a mental institution in trying to help his wife.

"Santa Clarita Diet" season 2 will feature a new character played by Zach Knighton. It's unclear, however, if he's also part of the undead or someone that Sheila will eventually have to eat as a zombie. The show's first season remains streaming on Netflix.