'Santa Clarita Diet' Spoilers: Netflix Announces Season 2 Premiere Date, New Cast Members

"Santa Clarita Diet" continues with season 2 on Netflix this March 23, E! News confirmed.

When the show returns, season 2 will focus more on Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore) trying to maintain a normal lifestyle despite the zombie mother's growing appetite. The two will also have to work around the growing number of missing people in Santa Clarita now that the situation has caused alarm in the suburbs.

Joel and Sheila also have no plans of living out their entire lives as one of them being a zombie. The two will continue searching for a cure for the zombie virus in season 2.

Meanwhile, "Santa Clarita Diet" season 2 will also introduce a whole new set of characters that will add more color and chaos to Joel and Sheila's lives. Entertainment Weekly has the exclusive first look at season 2 where the new characters already made their appearances.

Joel McHale and Maggie Lawson join season 2 as Chris and Christa, a married couple who are also in real estate. These two will be competition for Joel and Sheila in the realtor game, especially since the former has always been competitive with Chris since high school.

Aside from McHale and Lawson, Gerald McRaney also joins the cast as retired army colonel Ed Thune. Meanwhile, Zachary Knighton will play a laid-back Californian who has Serbian ancestors. He will be assigned the task of learning more about zombies, which he will be very committed to.

The new cast members are joined by Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo, who will portray Abby Hammond and Eric Bemis. They will be helping in Sheila's needs in her current undead state.

"Santa Clarita Diet" season 2 premieres on March 23 on Netflix.