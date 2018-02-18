'Santa Clarita' Season 2 Latest News: Joel McHale, Maggie Lawson, and More to Guest-Star

YouTube/Netflix Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star in Netflix's "Santa Clarita Diet."

Viewers would see a few new faces when "Santa Clarita Diet" returns for its second season this coming spring.

"Santa Clarita Diet" will see a few new guest stars when season two finally arrives beginning with former "Community" star Joel McHale and "Psych" actress Maggie Lawson. McHale and Lawson would portray a married couple, Chris and Christa, who happen to be successful and more aggressive realtors than the show's protagonist Sheila (Drew Barrymore) and Joel (Timothy Olyphant).

Another guest star is Gerald McRaney from the hit show "This Is Us," who will play the character of Ed Thune, a retired army colonel who will be an intimidating figure for Joel in the series. Lastly, Zachary Knighton of "Happy Endings" will guest-star as the character Paul who has Serbian ancestors and will stop at nothing until he finally uncovers the truth about the undead.

Their participation in the show would no doubt cause quite the trouble for Sheila and Joel. "Santa Clarita Diet" stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant as a married couple discontented with their lives in Santa Clarita in Los Angeles with their daughter. Things change when Barrymore's character medically transforms into a zombie and starts to crave human flesh.

According to the synopsis released for the second season of the show, the story will pick up immediately where the first season left off and would see the Hammond family trying to adapt to the rapid change in Sheila's undead state all the while the latter tries onto live out her suburban lifestyle to the best of her abilities. The Hammonds have become considerably better at murder to satisfy Sheila's cravings but the number of missing people in Santa Clarita soon piles up.

Not wanting other people to face the same fate as Sheila, the Hammonds are also searching for the source of the virus in order to spare humanity.

Liv Hewson will also return to the series as Abby, Joel and Sheila's teenaged daughter, as well as Skyler Gisondo who plays the Hammond's neighbor Eric who is crushing on Hewson's character.

So far, no announcement has been made regarding the exact air date of "Santa Clarita Diet" season two, but it has been confirmed that it will be released sometime this coming Spring.