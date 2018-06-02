Sara Gilbert in Talks to Star in Rumored 'Roseanne' Spinoff 'Darlene'?

Facebook/RoseanneABC A scene from the cancelled 'Roseanne' reboot

Fans of "Roseanne" could still have a chance to watch new episodes of their favorite sitcom despite its cancelation. But this time, it will center on the life of Sara Gilbert's character Darlene.

TVLine revealed that ABC is planning to keep the franchise alive even after the network canceled the "Roseanne" reboot due to lead star Roseanne Barr's racist Twitter statement against former President Barack Obama's senior adviser Valerie Jarrett.

TMZ also claimed that sources who have knowledge about the ongoing talks within the network that Gilbert began calling her cast mates to find out if they are interested in case the proposed spinoff will be given a green light. The sources also mentioned that John Goodman, the actor who plays the role of Darlene's father in the sitcom, is very interested to be part of the reboot.

Another source reportedly told Daily Mail that Laurie Metcalf, the actress who plays the role of Roseanne's younger sister Jackie Harris, is also interested to work with Gilberts and Goodman as long as the writers and producers of the show could manage to come up with a good pitch for the story.

The report also claimed that "Roseanne" producer Tom Werner is also involved in petitioning for the creation of a spinoff that will focus on the life of Roseanne (Barr) and Dan's second daughter. The network is also reportedly looking for ways to save the jobs of those who had been affected by Barr's actions, particularly the show's crew and writers.

Gilbert also issued a statement on Twitter after Barr linked Jarrett to the Muslim Brotherhood and the film "Planet of the Apes."

According to her post, "This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we've created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member."

Since the show's cancelation, Barr issued an apology for her actions and admitted that she begged Disney/ABC Television Group President Ben Sherwood to give the show another chance.

"I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends. I begged them not to cancel my show," Barr tweeted on Thursday, May 31 as reported by Us Weekly. "I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right. I'd worked doing publicity 4 them 4 free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged 4 ppls jobs," she added.

She also mentioned in the series of Twitter post that Sherwood asked her what she was thinking when she did her post. She also issued a personal message to her co-star Jayden Rey. "The saddest part of all is 4 Jayden Rey on the show whom I grew2 love so much & am so ashamed of myself that she would ever think I do not love her bc she is African American. It's the most gawd awful painful thing. I can't let myself cave in tho."

ABC has yet to make a statement regarding their final plans for a "Darlene" spinoff.