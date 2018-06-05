Sara Gilbert Opens Up About 'Roseanne' Cancellation

ABC Sara Gilbert opened up about her thoughts regarding the cancellation of 'Roseanne'

Sara Gilbert shared her thoughts about the abrupt cancellation of "Roseanne" on Monday night's episode of "The Talk."

Speaking in front of his co-hosts Julie Chen, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Eve, the actress said that it was a very challenging week for her since ABC decided to call off the sitcom's reboot due to lead star Roseanne Barr's racist tweets.

While Gilbert acknowledged that a lot of people had been affected by the cancellation, she is still very proud of their show which featured love and diversity.

She also admitted that she was said that it had to end drastically but claimed that she supports ABC on their decision to call off the show on Tuesday, May 29.

"I'm sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process, however I do stand behind the decision that ABC has made," the actress also said.

This is not the first time that Gilbert spoke about her thoughts regarding Barr's racist tweets addressed to former US President Barack Obama's senior adviser Valerie Jarrett.

According to the actress, Barr's comparison between Jarrett, the Muslim Brotherhood, and the film "Planet of the Apes" is definitely "abhorrent" and she was disappointed in her actions.

"Roseanne's recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least," the actress said in her post. "This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we've created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member," she added.

The actress' co-host also expressed their opinions about the incident.

Underwood lauded Gilbert for backing the decision to cancel the show. "As a black woman who is a comedian, I'm very, very proud of Channing Dungey who's the president of ABC Entertainment, and as Spike Lee says, a lot of people came together to do the right thing, and I'm happy to see it was done swiftly," Underwood stated.

Chen also shared her piece, saying that the immediate cancellation of the show sent a strong and appropriate message for the public.

Barr apologized for her actions and admitted that she asked the network to give her another chance, but ABC opted to deny her request.

On Friday, TMZ revealed that ABC is planning to relaunch the show. But instead of centering the plot on Barr's titular character, the network would rather focus on Roseanne's daughter Darlene Connor played by Gilbert.

The online tabloid also mentioned that the actress-host already talked to her other "Roseanne" cast mates to ask them if they want to appear in a possible reboot. One of those who responded is John Goodman, who portrayed the role of Gilbert's TV father and Roseanne's husband Dan Conner.

The network has yet to make a decision regarding the possible "Roseanne" spinoff that is rumored to be called "Darlene."