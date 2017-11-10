Sarah Hyland Proudly Shows Off New Necklace Featuring Boyfriend Wells Adams' Initials

Facebook/officialsarahhyland Sarah Hyland is confirmed to be dating Wells Adams.

Love is definitely in the air for Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

It looks like all the rumors and questions have finally been answered regarding the nature of "Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland's relationship with reality star and radio DJ Wells Adams after the actress posted a photo of herself sporting a necklace bearing her boyfriend's initials.

Hyland certainly had no qualms as she had proudly posted her new necklace and what's interesting about the post is that she had made use of a line from Taylor Swift's new song "Call It What You Want." "Call it what you want #notbecauseheownsme," she wrote on her Instagram post.

This comes days after the actress had basically confirmed her relationship with Wells Adams when she posted a picture of her with the 33-year-old former "Bachelor in Paradise" star along with the caption: "He puts up with me."

Sarah Hyland, 26, had previously been involved with fellow actor Dominic Sherwood who is most notably known as the star of Freeform's "Shadowhunter" series. The two had dated for about two years beginning in 2015 but ultimately parted ways in August of this year.

As for Adams, he was previously linked to fellow "Bachelor in Paradise" star Danielle Matby after the two had shared an intimate kiss on the show. Fortunately, while things may not have gotten far between the two, it looks like Matby has extended her support to the new couple.

It has been reported that Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams had been seeing each other for a couple of months now and were actually friends before becoming a couple. The two had spent Halloween together dressed up as characters of the ever popular Netflix series "Stranger Things." Adams had already introduced the actress to his friends but are also still taking things slow with their relationship.