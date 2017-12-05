Sarah Hyland Says Only Her Boyfriend Wells Adams Think She's Funny

Facebook/officialsarahhyland Sarah Hyland is confirmed to be dating Wells Adams.

Sarah Hyland reveals that only her boyfriend Wells Adams finds her funny.

Sarah Hyland, 27, may be known for her comedic role in the hit television series "Modern Family," but in real life, she doesn't think she's all that funny. However, it looks like her boyfriend Wells Adams begs to differ.

"I think the only person who actually somewhat finds me funny is my boyfriend," she says. "Thank God!" the actress added.

Now it's interesting how Hyland would think of how supposedly non-existent comedic side, and this belief is somehow influenced by her Instagram responses. "I don't know. I'm just... I think I'm hysterical when I'm really not," the 27-year-old actress explained while backstage at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball. "I'll be like, 'This is an amazing bit that I have to put on my Instagram Story.' But the thing about Instagram Story is you don't get responses, so I don't know if people actually like them or not!" she went on to say.

Adams and Hyland had been dating for a few months, but their relationship was only revealed a month ago when they began posting photos on Instagram indicating that they had spent the Halloween together. Their romance apparently began on Twitter over the summer after Wells Adams participation on the reality series "Bachelors in Paradise." The actress didn't hold back in voicing out her crush on the reality star and it looks like Adams had taken notice of her admiration.

A source had just recently revealed that their relationship is getting even more serious saying, "They have been dating a while now. It is getting more serious as time passes. They really like each other."

Now if this were true, then Hyland should definitely introduce him to her second family, the entire crew of "Modern Family," a task she thinks is even harder than introducing her boyfriend to her parents.