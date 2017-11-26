Sarah Hyland Surprised by Boyfriend Wells Adams With 'Bachelor-Style' Date

Facebook/officialsarahhyland Sarah Hyland is confirmed to be dating Wells Adams.

Sarah Hyland was treated to a romantic "Bachelor-style" date for her birthday by boyfriend Wells Adams.

On Thursday, "Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland celebrated her 27th birthday, and before that, she was greeted with a wonderful surprise by none other than the object of her affections, Wells Adams. The former "Bachelorette" and "Bachelors in Paradise" star took his girlfriend on a "Bachelor-style" helicopter trip to Santa Catalina Island.

The actress couldn't wait to share the wonderful surprise with the world sharing a live Instagram feed of the romantic encounter. "Now, I'm going to do an Instagram story of really, really annoyingly cute vomit-worthy videos of my day yesterday," she warned. "Get out your vom buckets 'cause it's about to get real in this cute house," Hyland added.

For his part, Adams also took to Instagram to share a heartwarming birthday message to Hyland saying: "Top 5 ways helicopters are like Sarah: 1. They make you feel like you're floating. 2. Every moment with them is an adventure. 3. They make you feel like you're falling, in the best way. 4. They defy gravity. 5. They are really fucking cool Happy birthday @sarahhyland. You're my favorite thing. Everyday should feel this good."

The couple first made their relationship public earlier this month when they celebrated Halloween together. However, it was also revealed that the duo had already been dating for a few months prior to their big announcement. Earlier this year, Hyland just got out of a relationship with "Shadowhunters" star Dominic Sherwood, whom she had been dating for two years.

As for Adams, he was previously a part of "The Bachelorette" where he vied for JoJo Fletcher's heart. He then went on to be a part of the "Bachelors in Paradise," and during his stint at the reality show, he shared a kiss with Danielle Matby. While things didn't blossom into a relationship for them, Matby has been very supportive of Adams' relationship with Hyland.