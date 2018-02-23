Sarah Jessica Parker And Kim Cattrall Face Tension Once Again

Reuters/Neil Hall "Sex and the City" star Kim Cattrall rejects Sarah Jessica Parker's consolation through her Instagram comment.

"Sex and the City" stars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker continue to be at odds.

Their feud has been a highlight of many fans since plans for the "Sex and the City 3" movie were cancelled last September. Before this, it had been rumored that Parker wanted to kill off Cattrall's character, but Gossip Cop reported this to be false.

Amid this rumor, Cattrall did not let the bad blood die down. On Feb 5., Cattrall posted a photo of her and her brother Chris on Instagram, revealing his death. Parker commented, "Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx."

Five days later, Cattrall posted on Instagram, "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker." The "Samantha Jones" actress captioned this post quoting her mother, "When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?"

The caption included a link to a New York Post article written on Oct. 7 last year, which was about how the "mean-girls culture that destroyed 'Sex and the City.'"

As fans would know, the two multi-award winning women have worked alongside each other for years. There have been a lot of reported tensions between the two, with one issue being the competition for a higher payroll. Rumors of their disagreement persist despite their online efforts to downplay the issue.

In May 2008, Parker had said that the "Sex and the City" cast were all friends. "[Cattrall] mentioned money and no one should vilify her for it. People made a decision that we had vilified her," said Parker, told Elle.

Parker also told Elle in 2009 that she loved Cattrall and would not have done "Sex and the City 2" without her. A year later, Cattrall told the Daily Mail that she thought people were "too invested in the idea of two strong, successful women fighting with each other."

Parker has not responded to Cattrall's controversial Instagram post as of the moment.