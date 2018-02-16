Sarah Jessica Parker Explains There Is 'No Fight' Between Her and Kim Cattrall

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Executive Producer and cast member Sarah Jessica Parker participates in a panel for the series "Divorce" at the HBO Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. July 30, 2016.

Sarah Jessica Parker finally airs her side regarding her alleged feud with "Sex and the City" co-star Kim Cattrall.

British-Canadian actress Kim Cattrall recently sent public messages toward her former "Sex and the City" co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, accusing the latter of putting up a facade to improve her image. Parker responded to inquiries regarding the alleged feud, and stated that she does not believe there is anything wrong with her relationship with Cattrall.

As reported by People, Parker discussed the reason as to why HBO decided to pull out on the opportunity to create a third "Sex and the City" film — which was initially believed to have been caused by a strain on the friendship between her and Cattrall. Additionally, Parker also stated that she feels there is "no fight" between her and the 61-year-old actress.

Parker stated during the interview that she had never discussed her situation with Cattrall, except when she was prodded by reporters who inquired as to why "Sex and the City 3" did not move forward into production — to which Parker stated caused a lot of "disappointment" between her and her other co-stars, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Notably, Parker also stated that she had never commented on the interview that Cattrall had with Piers Morgan, which occurred last year wherein she described Parker as "toxic." Cattrall stated during the interview that she and Parker are in reality "never friends," which is apparent once more after she called Parker out for attempting to garner attention by sending out her condolences shortly after the news of Christopher Cattral's passing — Kim's brother.

Furthermore, Parker stated that "no fight" took place because she did not respond to Cattrall's tirade on social media, which to her, makes it a one-sided fight. The reason that Parker alluded to regarding this is that she did not want to tarnish the memories and the legacy of "Sex and the City," and even praised Cattrall for playing the character of Samantha Jones really well.