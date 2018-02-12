Sarah Jessica Parker Plans To Clap Back On Kim Cattrall's Shade About Being Hypocrite On Instagram

Facebook/Sexandthecity Feuding co-stars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker in an episode of 'Sex and the City' on HBO.

Sarah Jessica Parker might not take Kim Cattrall's furious statement sitting down.

After Cattrall called out Parker on her Instagram account for being a hypocrite when the latter sent a message of condolences for the death of the former's brother, a source reportedly told HollywoodLife that Parker is choosing to keep her silence for a while before her highly-anticipated response.

According to the source, Parker was surprised to get that kind of reaction from her "Sex and the City" co-star but considered that Cattrall was triggered during a very challenging time in her life. However, Parker will not reach out to her ever again and it will be her final attempt to reconnect.

"Sarah does plan on clapping back though, once the dust has settled and a little time has passed, Sarah is determined to get her side of the story across—and, not surprisingly, her side is very different to Kim's. Sarah refuses to be portrayed as some kind of mean girl when in truth she's far from it," the source reportedly said.

The animosity between the former colleagues was reportedly going on since HBO was still airing the fan-favorite rom-com drama series from 1998 to 2004.

Based on the article that was shared by Cattrall, the feud began on the set of the show since the first season because her character Samantha Jones took the limelight away from Parker's lead character Carrie Bradshaw.

Other reports also claimed that Parker and Cattrall were not on speaking terms during that time, and she even rented a house near the set for herself and their two other castmates Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis and opted not to invite Cattrall to join them.

The feud was revisited after the actresses worked again on two "Sex and the City" movies, then Cattrall opted out of returning for the movie franchise's third installment. Reports during that time claimed that Cattrall was asking for a larger paycheck and other diva demands. But the 61-year-old British-Canadian actress denied the claims, saying that she just has no intention of making the third film.

Meanwhile, Cattrall reportedly had a different response to Nixon's message of condolences, since she thanked her other "Sex and the City" costar for reaching out to her.